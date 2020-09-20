We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
ComicsDC Comics

Celebrate a Late Batman Day With This Stunning Illustration by Bill Sienkiewicz

juliemuncy
Julie Muncy
Filed to:Batman
BatmanThe BatmanMatt ReevesBill SienkiewiczBatman DayDCDC EntertainmentWarner Bros.
3
Save
Robert Pattinson as Batman.
Robert Pattinson as Batman.
Image: Warner Bros.

Yesterday was the day commonly celebrated by nerds everywhere (yes, that includes us) as Batman Day. If you didn’t spend any time brooding over the Dark Knight yesterday, today we’ve got just the thing.

Advertisement

Shared on Twitter, this lush Batman illustration comes courtesy of Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming The Batman, and artist Bill Sienkiewicz, most popularly known for his work on New Mutants (the comic, not the movie that did eventually come out glory be). It’s a beautiful, poster-style drawing of Batman against a moody red backdrop, and it’s some of the best art I’ve seen lately.

Advertisement

I dig the details inside Batman’s silhouette here, and I’m always a fan of Bat illustrations that feature him standing astride the backdrop, looking down defensively—and menacingly. This is a Batman ready to find injustice and punch it a whole bunch. And, really, isn’t that what Batman’s about?

G/O Media may get a commission
PS5 DualSense Controller
PS5 DualSense Controller

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom. 

Advertisement
Julie Muncy

io9 Weekend Editor. Videogame writer at other places. Queer nerd girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

17 Things You Can Do in iOS 14 That You Couldn’t Do Before

John James Audubon Was Never Good

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 Is Proof That You Should Skip First-Gen Tech

How One Man Beat The Mackworth Clock

DISCUSSION

yankton
Yankton, née Spacemonkey Mafia

As tastes in illustration come and go, I’m glad Sienkiewicz continues to be admired for his fantastic work.