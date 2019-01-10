Image: Bottleneck/Grey Matter

The calendar flipping to 2019 officially marked the end of the 10-year anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—but, screw it, the celebration goes on.

Not only will this year bring Captain Marvel and the end of Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame, it’s continuing an appreciation for the incredible run leading up to those films in the form of beautiful art. Mondo had a show last year, and right now, Bottleneck Gallery and Grey Matter Art have two awesome posters for sale featuring the heroes, and villains, of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The posters are by John Guydo and here’s the heroes version.

Image: Bottleneck/Grey Matter

But, obviously, you can’t have heroes without villains, so here’s that version.

Image: Bottleneck/Grey Matter

Both posters are 18 x 36 inches and will be in an edition determined by the number of prints sold through Sunday, January 13 at 11:59 p.m. EST. They cost $50 each or $95 for the set.

There were also two variant editions in limited runs of 250, but those are already sold out. You can see them on the Bottleneck site though, which is also where you can pick up one or both of these, if so inclined.



No matter what you think of these posters, just look at them and think back. Can you believe that over the last 10 (plus) years we got to see movies with all these characters in them? Some even with them fighting side by side? Can you imagine telling your younger self these characters would make it to the big screen like this? I don’t think I can.

