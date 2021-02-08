Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling. Screenshot : CBS

CBS is ramping up for the debut of Clarice—the new crime-horror series that picks up with The Silence of the Lambs’ FBI prodigy Clarice Starling one year after the events of that film—with all manner of clips and sneak peeks. As expected, there’s no Hannibal Lecter to be found, but we’re still intrigued.



First, here’s series star Rebecca Breeds as Clarice, giving a familiar monologue over a flashback about saving you-know-which farm animals.

Next up, Clarice meets with a familiar politician—Senator Ruth Martin, who’s now Attorney General Ruth Martin, and played by Jayne Atkinson—who describes two women “sliced to ribbons” by a serial killer. Definitely sounds like a job for Agent Starling, and on Clarice we’ll see her join a task force dedicated to investigating the crimes.

“Ruth Martin’s drop of honey for the cameras” is not a very convivial way to describe Agent Starling. Who thinks she’s gonna prove this condescending jerk wrong somewhere along the way?

Finally, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the show and its interpretation of Clarice’s character as a woman who’s been through a lot but is still game to hunt monsters.

Clarice premiers February 11 on CBS.

