Burnham and Book check in on the 31st century edition of the marathon. Screenshot : CBS

On the downside, we now have our 14 -billionth streaming service that is just called Something+. On the upside, only one of them gets to celebrate with oodles of Star Trek goodness.



RIP CBS All Access, home of Star Treks Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and, well, the rest of it, and hello to Paramount+, home of Star Treks Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and, well, the rest of it.

Today ViacomCBS officially overhauled its streaming service to incorporate and consolidate material from across CBS and Paramount’s portfolios and basically just add more pictures of mountains to things. That’s all well and good—in the U.S. at least, if you subscribed to CBS All Access previously the service will now just update to the new branding, there’s no transition process.

But who cares about that when you could not be watching Paramount+ at all and instead be streaming a bunch of Star Trek for free on Youtube instead?

To celebrate the launch, the official Star Trek YouTube channel is hosting an all-day marathon of classic Star Trek episodes, from the original series all the way up to the modern roster of shows in Picard, Discovery, and Lower Decks. And if you can’t check in during the livestream, over on Paramount+’s channel the premiere episodes of Picard and Discovery’s first season are also available to watch for a limited time as standalone videos:

The Stand’s premiere, too, which isn’t Star Trek unless you’re willing to do a bit of heavy overthinking and pretend Whoopi Goldberg’s Mother Abagail is Guinan prepping for her appearance in Picard season two:

Will it get you to subscribe to Paramount+ if you didn’t already? I dunno, maybe. Will it just get you to watch some Star Trek in the background all day? Most definitely.

