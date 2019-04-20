Image: Fox

For the past five bonkers seasons, Camren Bicondova and her incredible hair have played Selina Kyle on Gotham. But for the last episode, airing next week, she’s being replaced.

The decision, apparently, was made by Bicondova herself, as she explained on social media in a letter meant both as an announcement and a farewell to fans of the Batman-adjacent series.

Advertisement

Apparently, the episode features a ten-year time skip, and Bicondova didn’t feel it was appropriate for her to play a decade-older version of the iconic cat burglar. Thus, the decision was made to recast Catwoman as Lili Simmons (Westworld, The Purge).

Bicondova emphasizes in the letter that this was her decision, and that she’s very excited to see Simmons take up the reins of an older Kyle.

Advertisement

The final episode of Gotham airs this Thursday, April 25th, on Fox.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.