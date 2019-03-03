Image: Starz

Let’s face it: there are a lot of gods. Old gods, new gods, sex gods, money gods; the divine pantheon in American Gods is crowded. And as season two of the series gears up to premiere this month, they’re getting ready to go to war.

If you’re a bit behind on the stakes of the upcoming conflict, this new featurette from Starz will help. In two minutes, Neil Gaiman, author of the American Gods book, and the cast and crew of the show will catch you up on what’s coming in season two and what the stakes are. Who’s fighting, and why? And what’s so cool about the House on the Rock?

The new season looks to be stranger and more densely packed with its own mythology than the first, so a little explainer can go a long way. If you’re keen to watch the second season unfold, it premieres on March 10th on Starz, and we’ve already got some impressions of that episode if you’re interested.



Should you believe in these gods? Who can say. But perhaps you should indeed pay attention.

