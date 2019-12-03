Catbug, Bravest Warriors' Cutest Hybrid Alien, Is Getting His Own Show

What’s better than a cat and a ladybug? A Catbug! Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward is developing a new series based on Catbug, the cuddly creature from Bravest Warriors.

As reported by Deadline, Frederator Studios is currently shopping Catbug to traditional and streaming networks, based on the breakout star of Bravest Warriors, a digital series on VRV created by Ward and helmed by Breehn Burns. There’s no network signed on yet, but come on. It’s Catbug.

Catbug is an alien creation from Johnny Tezuka’s Dimension Garden who serves as a companion to the Bravest Warriors. He might seem cute and cuddly—because he is—but this alien creature also has a dark side. In addition to becoming one of the most beloved characters on Bravest Warriors, Catbug has gotten a mobile game and is a popular meme on TikTok.

It’s unclear where Catbug could wind up, but I’d guess HBO Max could be a potential home for it. The streaming network is currently working on a four-part miniseries revival of Adventure Time, which returns with the first two one-hour specials in 2020.



