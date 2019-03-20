Photo: John Sciulli (Getty Images for FIJI Water)

We finally have our first details about Castle Rock season two, and as expected the Hulu show is shifting gears with a new story that sounds largely unconnected from the mindfuckery of season one. But, of course, there will be some continuity, in keeping with the series’ theme of “all things Stephen King.” We’ve got some major casting announcements for the J.J. Abrams-produced series, with character details to boot, featuring some names that will be very familiar to King fans.

Deadline shared that Lizzy Caplan (Cloverfield, Masters of Sex) will play a younger, slightly more stable version of Annie Wilkes—Misery’s terrifying nurse/literary superfan, portrayed in the film version by an Oscar-winning Kathy Bates—who becomes entangled in sinister-small-town-Maine drama when she comes to Castle Rock with her sheltered teen daughter (who’ll be played by Eighth Grade breakout Elsie Fisher).

Also part of the Castle Rock crew this season: Tim Robbins, whose many screen credits include starring in one of the most popular King adaptations ever, The Shawshank Redemption. Here, Deadline reports, he’ll play “Reginald ‘Pop’ Merrill. The Patriarch of Stephen King’s iconic crime family, Pop is dying of cancer and at a reckoning with his family.” Pop’s town-bully nephew Ace, who was played by Kiefer Sutherland in Stand By Me, will be played on Castle Rock by Garrett Hedlund (Tron: Legacy); the character description notes that “Ace is taking over his uncle Pop’s businesses and threatening a fragile peace with nearby Jerusalem’s Lot.” Matthew Alan (13 Reasons Why) is another Merrill family member who’s trying to help keep that peace.

Whether or not the Jerusalem’s Lot storyline means we’ll see vampires this season is anyone’s guess, though there’s some suggestion of...something supernatural pushing the limits of science tucked into one of these two character descriptions:

Yusra Warsama is Dr. Nadia Omar. The Harvard-trained Somali medical director of a rural hospital in Jerusalem’s Lot, Dr. Omar’s rational and scientific mind will be put to the test.

Barkhad Abdi will portray Abdi Omar. The tough, older brother of Nadia, Abdi leads the charge to build a Somali community center that will deepen the roots of his people in Maine.

And, don’t forget, somehow Annie “I’m Your Number One Fan” Wilkes is involved in all this. Unfortunately, despite this wealth of season two details, there’s no word on exactly when Castle Rock will be returning to Hulu, though all this news suggests production is soon to be well underway.

