We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionSci-Fi

Cassian Andor's Disney+ Star Wars Series Just Got Even More Interesting

Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Cassian Andor
Cassian AndorDisneyDisney plusStar WarsRogue OneStreamingDiego LunaAlan TudykStellan skarsgård
2
Save
Cassian Andor serving face in the midst of a war.
Cassian Andor serving face in the midst of a war.
Image: Disney

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) are getting some new friends—or foes, as the case may be.

Advertisement

Variety reports that Disney+’s upcoming Rogue One spin-off has added both Stellan Skarsgard (Thor, Dune) and Kyle Soller to its cast as characters whose identities have yet to be revealed. Given how so many Disney productions are currently on hold as a consequence of the ongoing outbreak, there’s no telling just when we might be able to expect learning more about what they’ll be bringing to the show.

But! The fact that the studio saw fit to make this announcement suggests that they might end up being characters worth getting excited about. The as-yet untitled Cassian Andor show, which will be showrun by Stephen Schiff (The Americans) and feature the writing and directing talents of Tony Gilroy (Rogue One’s co-writer), was originally scheduled to premiere in 2021, though that of course may change.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom. 

Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

A New Dune Photo Shows Off Zendaya's Badass Fremen Costume

A New Firefly Graphic Novel Will Explore the Life, Death, and Afterlife of Wash

Amazon Would Reportedly Like You to Stop Buying So Much Shit

Demolition Man's Writer Wasn't Trying to Be Prescient, He Just Wanted to Make a Funny Movie