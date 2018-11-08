Photo: Disney

First was The Mandalorian and next is Cassian Andor.

Disney just announced that Diego Luna will star in a Rogue One prequel series about his character, Cassian Andor, that will premiere on Disney’s streaming service, now officially called Disney+. The show will go into production next year and “follows the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna said in a press release. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

Obviously, this is incredible news. Andor was one of the best parts of Rogue One, his relationship with K-2SO obviously had a lot more to it, and Luna’s performance seemed to just scratch the surface of Cassian’s past. It certainly felt there were a lot more story to tell about his role as a spy in the Rebellion, and it was just a matter of how it would be told. We’d hoped for a book or maybe a comic (and got one of those), but now we’re getting this series and it’s simply awesome.

There’s no release date for this show or The Mandalorian, or even a launch date for Disney+, to be frank. But look toward 2020 or 2021 on your calendars.