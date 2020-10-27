Casper Had the Most Ridiculous Cameos

Malachi Pearson voiced Casper McFadden opposite Christina Ricci’s Kathleen “Kat” Harvey in 1995. Image : Universal via YouTube

Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman led 1995's Casper, a film that mixed live-action and CGI that also crossed genres. It was comedy! It was fantasy! It was sci-fi! And, if you were a tween, it was also a very complicated romance. But enough about ghost kisses, let’s talk about the film’s ridiculous amount of cameos.

Based on Harvey Comics’ Casper the Friendly Ghost—created by Seymour Reit and Joe Oriolo—Casper was directed by Brad Silberling, who would later go on to make another spooky romance, City of Angels, as well as Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. It was written by Sherri Stoner, Deanna Oliver, and...an uncredited J. J. Abrams.

Besides all the nostalgic middle-school memories that came flooding back during a recent Halloween-themed rewatch of the Amblin film, what I reacted to the most were the sheer number of cameos. The fact that they were able to wrangle all these actors and varied franchises, even if for the briefest of appearances, reminded me of the first time I saw Who Framed Roger Rabbit (you can thank Steven Spielberg for a few though).

Here are the actors you can look out for next time you watch the ghost boyfriend movie. They’re...fairly easy to spot.