Disney has revealed the cast of Star Wars: Episode IX, which will see the directorial return of J.J. Abrams. Among the cast are the expected stars, like Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac. But it looks like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) will be back and we’ll even see the return of the late Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa. It will also mark the end of the Skywalker saga.



According to StarWars.com, returning cast members include Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd. New actors joining the cast of Episode IX are Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth, Doctor Who) and Richard E. Grant (basically everything). Gwendoline Christie’s name is missing, which could mean her onscreen goodbye was permanent (or they’re just trying to keep it a secret for now). Also, no word yet about Keri Russell, who was rumored to be starring in the movie as well.

The new and returning actors will be joined by Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian, which was teased last month. Fisher is even returning, after her passing, with some previously unreleased footage Abrams shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This makes official what Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher said late last year.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

Star Wars: Episode IX starts filming August 1. J.J. Abrams returns to direct the final installment, and co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Terrio. Composer John Williams, who has scored every chapter in the Star Wars saga since 1977’s A New Hope, will return to score this final film in the Skywalker saga.