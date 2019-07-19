Image: Amazon

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne headlined the San Diego Comic-Con panel for the intriguing Carnival Row today and brought along the first look at the Amazon Studios series, in the form of not one, but two featurettes.

Game of Thrones’ Indira Varma, David Gyasi, Karla Crome, Tamzin Merchant, and Scott Reid also star in this project which has been in the works for quite a few years now. Set in a vague “Victorian” era, the series focuses on fantastical creatures who also happen to be immigrants, attempting to live side-by-side with humans who previously invaded their homelands.

Both featurettes—one from the perspective of Delevigne’s fae runaway, Vignette, the other from Bloom’s orphan human, Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate—have an air of romance and sexuality, mired with tragedy and mystical energy. It’s the story of industrial modernity preying on the magical ways of old, as the Fae are made second-class citizens by the people of the city. Cara Delvigne plays Vignette Stonemoss, a Fae who has come into this new society looking for her human lover, Rycroft Philostrate, played by Orlando Bloom, and, it seems, for revolution. Amazing names, really.

The series was created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham, and Bloom and Delvigne star alongside David Gyasi.

Carnival Row season one starts streaming on Amazon Prime August 30.

