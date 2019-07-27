Image: Amazon

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

When we first got a look at Carnival Row in action during Comic-Con, it looked really fascinating and lush: a world of fae and human, bright and beautiful and dark and horrid at the same time, as industrialized mankind ruins magic for everyone, like we do.

This newest teaser, first aired at today’s Television Critics Association event and goes more into the details of what the ongoing plot is going to look like. Set to some stylish Billie Eilish, it seems to be part fantasy drama, part detective procedural, as Orlando Bloom’s human detective juggles hunting for a dangerous killer in the Victorian sprawl while rekindling his forbidden affair with a fairy played by Cara Delevingne, who, if the last teaser is any indication, is not super satisfied with the raw deal magic people are getting in the detective’s world.

It all looks sexy and dark and fun, and it comes out August 30th. Color me excited.