Photo: AMC

After having to wait through an entire midseason hiatus to finally learn his fate, Chandler Riggs’ Carl Grimes made his grand exit from The Walking Dead last month. Now that the dust has settled on Carl’s departure, however, Riggs clearly wants people to know he’s no fan of how Carl was taken out... although that’s not to say he’s not having some fun with it.



A one-man Coral meme is truly impressive, but it makes those alleged reports that Riggs’ exit from the show was not something the actor wanted a little more intriguing.