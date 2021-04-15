Carey Mulligan Boards Adam Sandler's Netflix Sci-Fi Drama Spaceman

Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman. Photo : Focus Features

Why Adam Sandler would agree to travel to Venus when he’s married to Carey Mulligan, we don’t know— b ut that’s what happens in a new movie coming to Netflix.

Advertisement

The film is called Spaceman and it’s based on the novel The Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfar. Sandler will star as an astronaut who takes a dangerous mission across the galaxy to study a mysterious cloud of dust. Along the way, his relationship with his wife disintegrates, he gets super depressed, and eventually he’s befriended by an ancient alien who has been following him to learn about humanity. Sandler will play the astronaut and Mulligan has been cast as his wife, according to Deadline. Chernobyl director Johan Renck is behind the camera working from an adaptation by Colby Day.

F rom those descriptions, Mulligan’s character seems crucial to the protagonist’s development, but maybe not that well-rounded on her own. However, since Mulligan, a current Oscar nominee for Promising Young Woman, has taken the role, you have to imagine it’s been expanded a bit.

And no, we weren’t just going to skip over that other thing. A main character in Spaceman is indeed “a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of [Sandler’s character’s] ship” according to Deadline. The Wiki page for the book describes it as “a giant, talking spider walking around the space shuttle,” who is “an alien from another planet and was sent to research humans and their way of life.”

So... that, plus Sandler and Mulligan, with Channing Tatum producing (for real!), and you’ve got a movie we are very, very interested in hearing more about.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.