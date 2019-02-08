Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Carol Danvers has a Geocities webpage and it’s exactly as loud and wonderfully tacky as you think it is.

While Carol Danvers might be the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel takes place in the 1990s, which is quickly becoming a period of time we can refer to as the distant past. If you were into geeky things in the ’90s, you spent more than your fair share of time reading and making horrendously-designed fansites featuring all manner of low-resolution gifs and jarring background music. Rather than going for a modern-looking web presence for Captain Marvel, the studio’s gone straight retro with a site that looks like it was designed around the same time as the infamous Space Jam page.

“Higher, further, faster” would make for a damned good modem advertisement.

Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8.

