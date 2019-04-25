Image: MGM

The latest (and still unnamed!) 007 film—going by the working title of Bond 25—has revealed that Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch has joined the cast of Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, along with Oscar winner Rami Malek. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story) has also come onboard, having officially joined the writing team.



The live stream, which aired on Twitter this morning, took place at 007 author Ian Fleming’s Jamaican villa (which he calls GoldenEye). Director Cary Fukunaga, who took over after Danny Boyle quit last year, confirmed that Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), and Naomie Harris are all returning to their roles. Plus, we’ve got some new actors joining the team.

In addition to Lynch and Malek—who said in a statement that his character makes sure Bond “doesn’t have an easy ride”—there’s Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Billy Magnussen (Aladdin, Into the Woods), Dali Benssalah, and David Dencik.

The script is being written by Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns. Here’s the official synopsis:

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Bond 25 is now in production and is set to come out April 8, 2020.

