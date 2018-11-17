Image: Disney

We’re all eagerly waiting for Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to make her big screen debut in Captain Marvel, but it looks like folks wanting to meet her before then can head to Anaheim for a little one-on-one with the legendary hero.



Disney Parks has announced that Captain Marvel will be heading to Disneyland Resort’s California Adventure Park, joining other heroes like Captain America, Black Panther, and Spider-Man. I’ve been psyched to see what her costume looks like up close, so this sounds totally awesome. Unless they made her do some silly song and dance show, like they’ve done for the Guardians of the Galaxy. Let’s avoid that for Captain Marvel, shall we? She’s a bit more dignified.

Advertisement

Plus, depending on when she arrives, it may give fans an opportunity to glimpse (a non-Larson) Carol Danvers before she arrives in theaters... making those fans bonafide time travelers, because they got to see something before it officially existed. Jealous! No word exactly when Captain Marvel will be spotted at California Adventure, but Disney Parks Blog says it will be sometime “early next year.” Captain Marvel arrives in theaters on March 8, 2019.