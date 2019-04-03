Photo: Marvel

As of Tuesday, the combined domestic and international box office grosses for Captain Marvel—which has been in theaters since March 8—have topped a billion dollars. Deadline reports it is the seventh Marvel film to achieve that milestone and is now the number 10 superhero movie of all time.

According to Box Office Mojo, there are over three dozen films that have grossed over a billion dollars worldwide, though only one solely focuses on a female superhero. Deadline further notes that the film, from directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, had “the 6th highest worldwide debut of all time, the 2nd best for a superhero film and the biggest ever for March” with its “$455.7M global opening.”

Advertisement

There’s a very good chance Carol might be nudged down to the number 11 spot when Avengers: Endgame opens April 26, but since she’s one of that movie’s big draws, we don’t think she’ll mind. After all, as star Brie Larson was happy to point out, a billion’s a billion:

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.