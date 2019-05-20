Photo: Disney

“With great power comes great responsibility” doesn’t just apply to Spider-Man, it applies to any superhero who can use their powers to infuse good in the world. That’s the theme of an exclusive deleted scene io9 is excited to share from Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel.

The billion-dollar grosser comes to digital download May 28 and Blu-ray formats June 11 along with six deleted scenes. One of them, called “Star Force Recruits,” is below, and it shows Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) explaining the Skrulls to some Kree students, with a few well-timed quips from Carol Danvers. Check it out.

As tends to be the case with Marvel deleted scenes, on its own, it’s a strong scene. But in the context of the movie, there’s nothing here the audience doesn’t understand from other scenes: the Skrulls, the Supreme Intelligence, etc. Sure we didn’t know Star-Force had a school, and that’s cool, but it’s unnecessary to the plot. Maybe they’ll play into Captain Marvel 2?

Again, Captain Marvel comes home on May 28 digital and Blu-ray June 11. Here’s a full list of features from the press release.

Alternate Movie Versions:

Movie with Intro – An introduction by directors/screenwriters Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck

Movie with Commentary – Commentary by directors/screenwriters Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.

Featurettes:

Becoming a Super Hero – Follow Brie Larson’s journey as she joins the MCU, and see what it takes to be a Marvel Super Hero in every sense of the word.

Big Hero Moment – Explore how impactful Captain Marvel’s entrance into the MCU is, and how she inspires audiences around the world.

The Origin of Nick Fury – Witness some of the MCU’s most significant events through Nick Fury’s eyes, and see how his influence helped shape the MCU.

The Dream Team – Discover why Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck are the perfect pair to direct Marvel Studios’ most powerful hero.

The Skrulls and the Kree – Take a deeper look into the Skrulls and the Kree, their ongoing conflict, and the importance of shifting perspectives in the film.

Hiss-sterical Cat-titude – The cast and crew dish on working with Goose and the raw talent it takes to portray such a complex character on-screen.

Deleted Scenes

“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” - Kree Commander Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Starforce Recruits - Yon-Rogg lectures a roomful of students on the Kree’s mission to defend all nations from the scourge of the Skrulls.

Heading to Torfa - Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

“What, No Smile?” - In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box - Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake - Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

Gag Reel: The fate of the universe hangs in the balance as the cast battles props, flubs and Flerkens in these outtakes from the set.



Digital Exclusives:



Journey into Visual Effects with Victoria Alonso – Experience how filmmakers’ visions of the MCU come to life on-screen through the skill of the Visual Effects team.

What Makes a Memory: Inside the “Mind Frack” – What does it take to craft an action-packed sequence for a Marvel Studios film? Nothing short of an epic team effort!

Concept Art – Explore artwork from “Captain Marvel” and trace the visual development of characters.

On-Set Images – Uncover a trove of behind-the-scenes and production photography.

