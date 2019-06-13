Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Disney (YouTube)

Alien: Covenant’s got nothing on this. Disney has posted another deleted scene from Captain Marvel, showing Yon-Rogg having a tense meeting with the Supreme Intelligence. But not just normal tension: It’s sexual tension.

In this deleted scene (via Newsarama), we see Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) being confronted by the Supreme Intelligence after losing his grip on Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). At first, the Supreme Intelligence claims that Yon-Rogg was blinded by feelings for Carol, but quickly realizes that’s not the case. After all: The only person Yon-Rogg truly loves is himself.

Advertisement

That’s when things start to get...interesting. Yon-Rogg basically prostrates himself before the Supreme Intelligence, begging for his life before promising to secure Carol for the Kree. It’s a side of Yon-Rogg we don’t really get to see—at least not until he finds himself at the mercy of Captain Marvel. The Supreme Intelligence then takes it upon itself to, umm, get handsy with Yon-Rogg.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Disney (YouTube)

In a previous interview with CinemaBlend, directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck described this scene as one they wished could’ve been kept in the final cut. Not only because it lets Law have a hell of a lot of fun, but also because it’s kind of funny to imagine Yon-Rogg picturing himself as the Supreme Intelligence, because of course he would.



Advertisement

“It’s just one of those delicious after scenes where Jude Law is playing both characters and being both brutal and vulnerable in the same space,” Boden said.

Now, this may not have the outright sexual overtones that Michael Fassbender’s duel androids had in Alien: Covenant, when a flute lesson got so hot it led to a self-on-self makeout session. But there’s something particularly, well, particular about watching a grey-haired Jude Law softly but sternly caress his own gorgeous face, as the younger version quietly says “please” over and over again. I mean, come on. We were all thinking it.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.