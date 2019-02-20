Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Marvel (YouTube)

There’s nothing I can say about this latest Captain Marvel featurette. Actually, I take that back. Nothing other than: “Baby, this is what you came for.” Yes, yes it is, Captain Marvel. I am here for Goose.

Marvel has released a new featurette starring Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson. It’s all about them sharing a beautiful moment about the power, grace, and strength of their heroic characters—except, while Jackson was talking about Larson, she was talking about Goose.

Awkward.

Captain Marvel comes out March 8, and already the first responses are looking solid—promising a fun, exciting, and hopeful Marvel movie that, of course, stars the world’s greatest super cat. Seriously, Goose for President.



[Editor’s Note: I am your editor and I wholeheartedly approve of this message.]

