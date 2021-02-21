Screenshot : Disney+

Excuse me but, Lieutenant Trouble would like a word.



In WandaVision’s “On a Very Special Episode,” we got a glimpse of some uncomfortable feelings Monica Rambeau might be feeling toward “Auntie Carol” Danvers. As she tells Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis that Wanda was the only Avenger who got close to taking down Thanos single-handedly, Jimmy—like the meta MCU stan he is—vouches for Captain Marvel as being similarly able to do so. Monica becomes visibly uncomfortable and then changes the subject. And if the show was an actual sitcom, we as the audience would have responded with a dramatic, “wooooo.” (As opposed to the happy “woooooo!” or the romantic “woooooooooooo!”)

In a series of interviews, Teyonah Parris has addressed the clear emotions Monica has toward Carol, her mother Maria’s best friend, and hinted that this relationship will be explored in Captain Marvel 2.

Parris told Entertainment Weekly, “We tease a little bit in WandaVision what the relationship between Carol and Monica might be, so to have the real estate of a full film to explore that is very exciting...There’s history there. So that’ll be a good time.”

Then, in an interview with ET Canada, Parris responded to a question about Monica’s “bristling” at the mention of Carol, saying, “I do believe that we’re going to get more into that relationship and what’s going on with those two.” Then she shut her mouth very tightly in a way Tom Holland could never dream.

It would be hard not to deal with the pain and shared grief between the two, having lost Maria to cancer, with Carol absent during her treatment and at least Monica lost to the blip when Maria passed. Monica has both overwhelming grief for her mother , but presumably a lot of abandonment issues from someone else she so loved.

“Not only did [Monica’s mother] pass, but Monica wasn’t there to help her mother transition. And that’s a very hard pill to swallow,” Parris told TV Line. “The guilt and the shame and whatever other grief she might be trying to sort through, while returning to work on a project she doesn’t even typically do—there are parallels between Monica’s grief and trauma and tragedy, as well as what Wanda is experiencing. Monica connects with Wanda on that level.”

Whatever happens between Monica and Carol and whatever the future holds for the character, Parris has so much to be proud of. “We saw her in Captain Marvel, but we’ve gotten to really follow her path and figure out what she’s been up to since then,” Parris told EW. “We get to explore who she is, why she’s here, what she wants, her goals, her desires, her ambitions. Seeing this Black female character on screen in people’s homes and giving them the opportunity to engage with Black women’s humanity—that’s the most rewarding aspect for me.”

Captain Marvel 2, directed by Nia DaCosta, will be released in theaters on November 11, 2022.

