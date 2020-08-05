Captain Marvel 2 Will Be Directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta

Nia DaCosta, seen here at an event earlier this year, is joining the Marvel family. Photo : JC Olivera/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Yes, Marvel movies are still coming. Yes, work is happening behind the scenes. And yes, Captain Marvel 2 is about to get a talented new director.

Advertisement

Deadline reports that Nia DaCosta, who helmed the soon to be released Candyman sequel, will direct the superhero sequel starring Brie Larson. She takes over for Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who helmed the first film. Apparently meetings had been happening over the past few months.

io9 has reached out to Disney for comment and will update this post if and when we hear back. The studio did not offer comment to Deadline.

Advertisement

Though DaCosta isn’t well-known to many people now, that’s going to change very quickly. Her 2018 directorial debut Little Woods starred Tessa Thompson and Lily James. That got her noticed by Jordan Peele’s team, who tapped her for Candyman. Then, that first Candyman trailer hit, and the world got a taste of the visual power of DaCosta. That movie is currently still scheduled for release October 16— and it almost goes without saying it’s probably pretty damn good if she got a Marvel job off it.

Now, she’ll bring her talents to a script that was penned by WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell. Of course, there’s no word on what the film will be about, or even when it’ll be set, but after the success of the 2019 original, and Carol Danvers’ role in Avengers: Endgame, we can’t wait to see how it all fits together.

Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled for release on July 8, 2022.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.