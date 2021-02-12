Captain Marvel 2 Finds Its Big Villain in Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton attends The American Theatre Wing’s 2019 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 16, 2019. Photo : Noam Galai/Stringer ( Getty Images )

Lest you forget that Carol Danvers is up there in the MCU doing space stuff, her sequel movie is beginning to expand its cast with a big-ticket get: a mysterious new villain.



Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, and Variety all report that Marvel has tapped Velvet Buzzsaw and Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton in Nia DaCosta’s follow up to the 2019 solo film following Captain Marvel’s ‘90s exploits. No details about Ashton’s role were revealed, other than the belief that she would be the film’s primary antagonist. io9's reached out to Marvel for comment on the report and will update this piece if we hear back.

We don’t know much about the sequel so far, other than that presumably, after the events of Avengers: Endgame and currently a few mentions in WandaVision, Captain Marvel is traveling the stars to keep her homeworld safe from otherworldly threats. Threats like Zawe Ashton, apparently! She’ll be joined while doing so by WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris and Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani, reprising their roles as Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan.

Advertisement

We’ve got a while to find out: Captain Marvel 2 is currently dated for a November 11, 2022. Throw us some guesses in the comments as to which Marvel baddie you think Ashton might play.

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.