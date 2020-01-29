Captain Jack’s Doctor Who Return Won’t Be as Soon as You Think

Jack will be back. Just not yet. Image : BBC

The Matrix 4 could be adding another huge name to its cast. The next Doctor Strange could add another familiar face from the comics. Gretel & Hansel’s director wants to try his hand at Friday the 13th. Plus, new footage from Sonic, the subject of Riverdale’s next musical episode, and a first look at the Mortal Kombat animated movie. Spoilers get!



The Matrix 4

THR reports Priyanka Chopra is in final negotiations to join the cast of The Matrix 4, in a currently undisclosed role.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

According to The Illuminerdi, Marvel is looking to cast a woman in her late 20's to early 40's with “leading lady qualities” for an undisclosed major role. The outlet speculates the casting call may be for the multidimensional sorceress, Clea, an apprentice of Strange in the mystic arts in the comics, and sometimes a romantic interest.

Memetic

Lionsgate has acquired the film rights to James Tynion IV and Eryk Donovan’s comic book miniseries, Memetic, after reading a feature script from Mattson Tomlinson (The Batman, Mega Man). The story concerns a popular meme in which a (four-fingered?) sloth giving a thumps up drives everyone on Earth who sees it into a violent frenzy. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen will produce the film alongside Boom Studios’ Ross Richie and Stephen Christy. [Deadline]

Friday the 13th

Appearing as a guest on the Boo Crew Podcast, Gretel & Hansel director Osgood Perkins stated he’s interested in directing a Friday the 13th movie.

There was a time when I was kind of… I made the rounds… the only “guy” I wanted to be was… I would’ve happily been the guy to do Friday the 13th again. The rights to that are kind of like a real mess…it’s a hard one. And there’s a weird thing like, you can have the rights to the title but you can’t have the rights to the mask. The mask and title are held by different people – I think Lebron James, actually, is involved. It’s the kind of thing like, you can’t have one without the other. I would do that. I’d be thrilled to do that. That’s probably the one for me. I didn’t want to do Halloween, for instance. I felt like that had been done. Jason is my guy. Also, it’s the thirteenth one. Just call it 13 or something.

Later in the interview, Perkins revealed he recently read a script for another Friday the 13th remake from writer Aaron Guzikowski.

The screenplay that I read was written by the guy who wrote Prisoners, and it was good. It was sort of a remake of the original, and that’s what I’d want to do. Kinda remake the original, with the mom, and the camp, and all the stuff. And put it in the period. Yeah. Maybe.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic calls Dr. Robotnik “Eggman” in the latest clip of a big showdown between the hero and villain.





Mortal Kombat: Scorpion’s Revenge

IGN has the first trailer for the R-rated, animated Mortal Kombat movie, Scorpion’s Revenge.

Doctor Who

Chris Chibnall has “categorically” confirmed to The Mirror that Captain Jack Harkness, despite his promise to see the Doctor again, will not return for a second episode in season twelve.

You won’t see him again this series, I can categorically tell you that. But who knows when he might pop up again? We love Captain Jack, we love John Barrowman. I hope that won’t be his last appearance and that at some point he gets to meet the 13th Doctor.

The Witcher

According to The Witcher news site Redanian Intelligence, Edward Bazalgette (Doctor Who) and Sarah O’Gorman (Jamestown) are currently attached to direct episodes of the show’s second season.

Riverdale

Riverdale’s next musical episode will be an adaptation of Hedwig and the Angry Inch according to Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa .

Star Trek: Picard

The next four episodes of Star Trek: Picard are titled “Maps and Legends, ” “The End is the Beginning, ” “Absolute Candor, ” and “Stardust City Rag. ” Trek Movie has synopses for episodes two and three.

Episode 2 – “Maps and Legends” Synopsis: Picard begins investigating the mystery of Dahj as well as what her very existence means to the Federation. Without Starfleet’s support, Picard is left leaning on others for help, including Dr. Agnes Jurati and an estranged former colleague, Raffi Musiker. Meanwhile, hidden enemies are also interested in where Picard’s search for the truth about Dahj will lead. Episode 3 – “The End is the Beginning” Synopsis: Completely unaware of her special nature, Soji continues her work and captures the attention of the Borg cube research project’s executive director. After rehashing past events with a reluctant Raffi, Picard seeks others willing to join his search for Bruce Maddox, including pilot and former Starfleet officer Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera).

Relatedly, a new featurette reveals how Jeff Russo went about composing the (great) Star Trek: Picard theme song.

Legacies

KSiteTV has photos from “Kai Parker Screwed Us, ” the February 6 episode of Legacies. More at the link.

Rick & Morty

Finally, Rick and Summer find themselves trapped inside a Pringles commercial in a new ad set to air during the Superbowl.

