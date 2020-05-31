Cap Off Your Day With This Wholesome Interview With The Last Jedi's Broom Boy

Broom boy! Image : Disney/Lucasfilm

Temirlan Blaev is a lucky kid. At twelve years old, he’s featured in major roles like a recent appearance on Killing Eve and, of course, the Broom Boy on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, making him perhaps the most iconic person to ever clean a stable in pop culture.

He took on that role, as the Broom Boy (credited “Stable Boy” in the credits, but come on, now) at age 7, quite a young age to take on the burden of being a symbol of hope for the future of the galaxy and the Force. But he was up to the task, and in an extremely wholesome interview, YouTuber Jamie Stangroom chats with Blaev about getting the role, Star Wars fandom, and his life since that legendary audition.

The interview contains some fantastic tidbits, such as Blaev’s discovery that the character’s in-canon name is based on his own, the fact that he auditioned using a scene from E.T., and the fact that, as a seven-year-old actor he, uh, didn’t know how to use a broom.

Sometimes young actors have had a bad time with Star Wars—just ask Jake Lloyd—but Blaev seems like he’s had a pretty wonderful experience, and the Broom Boy generally seems to be one of the most well-liked aspects of the otherwise kinda controversial film. I hope his joy continues, and I hope he keeps getting good roles. He seems like someone who really deserves them.

