A crop of the cover of Campaigns & Companions: The Complete Role-Playing Guide for Pets. Image : Rebellion Publishing

The intersection of pets and role-playing games is a natural one: both bring us hours of fun and enjoyment, all without having to leave our homes. But what if your cat, dog, or other loyal companion could join the game, too? An adorable Dungeons & Dragons-themed book shows us just what that might look like.



It’s called Campaigns & Companions: The Complete Role-Playing Guide for Pets, and it’s the brainchild of comics creators Andi Ewington, Rhianna Pratchett, Alex de Campi, and Calum Alexander Watt. It’s not out until the fall, but io9 is thrilled to share the cover and several pages today!

First up, here’s the cover:

Image : Rebellion Publishing

Advertisement

For cats who love to climb in boxes:

Image : Rebellion Publishing

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save on the All the Latest MacBooks and the Mac Mini

Hey, snakes don’t wear boots!

Image : Rebellion Publishing

Advertisement

Zombie mouse!



Image : Rebellion Publishing

Advertisement

For the dog who’s obsessed with fetch, even when a ball of fire is involved.



Image : Rebellion Publishing

Advertisement

Another pup page, because canine owners know that even the goodest boys and girls will sometimes seek out the stinkiest thing in the yard for a close encounter.

Image : Rebellion Publishing

Advertisement

“I SEARCH THE FOOD!”

Campaigns & Companions: The Complete Role-Playing Guide for Pets is out September 14 from Rebellion Publishing.



Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.