Image: Disney

Cameron Boyce, a young actor who starred in the Disney Channel series Jessie and played a major role in the Descendants series of Disney crossover movies, has died.

As ABC News reports, Boyce, who was only 20, died in his sleep on Saturday night.



Advertisement

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” a spokesperson for Boyce’s family said. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”



Advertisement

Boyce is best known to io9 readers as Carlos de Vil, child of Cruella de Vil, on Descendants, a madcap Disney crossover series that channeled all the goofiest parts of Disney’s shared universe (with amazing costumes). Earlier in his career, Boyce also played Adam Sandler’s children in both Grown Ups movies.



Boyce will appear in Descendants 3 as Carlos de Vil, in what may be his final appearance on film. It will air this August.

