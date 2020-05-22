We come from the future
We come from the future
Television

Cacaw! Tuca and Bertie Is Getting a New Lease on Life at Adult Swim

Germain Lussier
Filed to:tuca & bertie
tuca & bertieLisa HanawaltNetflixadult swimtiffany haddishali wongsteven yeunanimation
The birds are back.
Image: Twitter

Almost a year after Netflix canceled one of the most promising animated series in years, it’s coming back in a fairly unexpected way.

Tuca and Bertie, the Netflix original featuring the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, has been revived for a second season by, of all places, Adult Swim. Yes, the traditional cable creator has picked up the rights of a streaming show. Kind of historic.

Created by Lisa Hanawalt (who also worked on BoJack Horseman), Tuca and Bertie follows the lives of two seemingly normal thirtysomething birds, just going through their daily lives. They do all the things birds in their 30s do: talk about sex [Editor’s Note: SEX BUGS! SEX BUGS! SEX BUGS! -Jill P.], hang out, party, deal with relationships, and work through depression. Fans and critics loved the show so it was something of a surprise when Netflix canceled it. But now, it’s kind of in the place it probably belonged all along.

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” Hanawalt said to the Hollywood Reporter.

Haddish and Wong are back, as is Steven Yeun, and new episodes will debut sometime next year. Plus, there’s an option for more seasons. Say it with us, the birds are back.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

