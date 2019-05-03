Image: Dreamworks

If you’re going to be in San Diego this summer for Comic-Con, or if you happen to live in the area, and you’re a fan of Galaxy Quest—which, come on, what sci-fi fan isn’t a fan of the cult comedy classic?—a very cool, world premiere event will be taking place: “Galaxy Quest in Concert.” The San Diego Symphony will perform the movie’s score, with composer David Newman conducting.



If you’ve been a sci-fi fan for any amount of time, you’re no doubt aware of how important a role the score plays in setting the mood and helping pace the action (can you imagine Star Wars without John Williams’ iconic themes?); while the notes of Newman’s Galaxy Quest score might not immediately spring to mind if you haven’t seen the 1999 movie in a few years, it’ll all come flooding back once you hear a little bit of it.

In fact, here’s a fun trailer for the concert that shows just how important the score really is to the movie:

In addition to Newman (whose numerous other credits include Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Sandlot, Matilda, and Joss Whedon’s Serenity) conducting live-to-picture with the San Diego Symphony, the concert will also feature the Women of the San Diego Master Chorale and “special guests.”

The event takes place Friday, July 19—yep, right in the damn middle of Comic-Con—at 7:30 p.m. at Jacobs Music Center at the Copley Symphony Hall in San Diego. Learn more and reserve tickets at this link.

