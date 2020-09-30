We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionFantasy

By Crom! A New Conan the Barbarian Series Is Coming to Netflix

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:Conan the Barbarian
Conan the BarbarianNetflixStreamingFredrik MalmbergMark WheelerRobert E. Howard
Save
Conan, a barbarian, seen here played by Arnold Schawarzenegger in the 1982 cult-favorite movie Conan the Barbarian.
Conan, a barbarian, seen here played by Arnold Schawarzenegger in the 1982 cult-favorite movie Conan the Barbarian.
Screenshot: Universal

Conan, arguably one of the most recognizable barbarians to have ever existed in the public consciousness, is coming back in what’s sure to be a reminder that studios really are allergic to new ideas.

Advertisement

Deadline reports that Netflix has sealed the deal with Conan Properties International to move forward with a new Conan series. It has no official title or creative team attached to it yet, aside from executive producers Fredrik Malmberg and Mark Wheeler. The Deadline story notes that the deal will allow Netflix the option to “develop works across TV and film, both live-action and animated.”

It’s not really clear just how much interest there is in yet another examination of Conan the barbarian, a character that’s been around since Robert E. Howard created him back in 1932, and has since appeared in all manner of films, comic books, TV shows, video games, and more—but who knows? Maybe the show will be interesting should the project ever actually make it onto the streaming service at some point in the future.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Yoshi's Crafted World (Switch)
Yoshi's Crafted World (Switch)
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Batwoman Casts Another Victor Zsasz for the CW's Gotham

Timex Reissues One of Its First Attempts to Get Analog Watch Lovers to Switch to Digital

Scientists Reveal More About Volcanic Eruption That Rocked the Ancient Maya

So Begins the Unhappy Matrimony of Instagram and Facebook Messenger

DISCUSSION