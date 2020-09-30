By Crom! A New Conan the Barbarian Series Is Coming to Netflix

Conan, a barbarian, seen here played by Arnold Schawarzenegger in the 1982 cult-favorite movie Conan the Barbarian. Screenshot : Universal

Conan, arguably one of the most recognizable barbarians to have ever existed in the public consciousness, is coming back in what’s sure to be a reminder that studios really are allergic to new ideas.

Deadline reports that Netflix has sealed the deal with Conan Properties International to move forward with a new Conan series. It has no official title or creative team attached to it yet, aside from executive producers Fredrik Malmberg and Mark Wheeler. The Deadline story notes that the deal will allow Netflix the option to “ develop works across TV and film, both live-action and animated.”

It’s not really clear just how much interest there is in yet another examination of Conan the barbarian, a character that’s been around since Robert E. Howard created him back in 1932, and has since appeared in all manner of films, comic books, TV shows, video games, and more— but who knows? Maybe the show will be interesting should the proj ect ever actually make it onto the streaming service at some point in the future.

