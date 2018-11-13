Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Disney/Pixar

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

The sentient playthings of Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story franchise lead rich inner lives hidden away from the human eyes and, like most intelligent forms of life, they spend a fair amount of time bonding with one another about whatever happens to be on their minds at the moment.

The latest Toy Story 4 teaser trailer introduces Bunny (Jordan Peele) and Ducky (Keegan Michael-Key), two stuffed animals who live at a carnival and seemingly have a meta-understanding of the fact that the Toy Story franchise exists. Not only are they familiar with Buzz Lightyear’s cheesy catchphrase, they’re also very aware that Toy Story 3 was, at one point, supposed to be the last of the Toy Story movies.

Funny as Ducky and Bunny’s jabs at Buzz are, what they’re probably going to really need to be concerned about when Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21, 2019 is whether those rigged games are going to be enough to keep them from ever having to go home in the arms of a grubby, carnival-loving child.