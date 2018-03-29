Image: ABC

Apparently it wasn’t only the bad guys who got biffed and pow’d on the 1966 Batman show.

Speaking to Syfy Wire in a lengthy interview, Burt Ward looked back fondly at his time as Robin on the beloved Batman TV show, but with a surprising acknowledgement: his time filming the show didn’t start off great. Not because of onset drama or anything like, that, but because the show’s stuntwork and love of pyrotechnics landed him in the hospital with some pretty gnarly injuries:

It was a very dangerous show to make. I was in the emergency hospital the first four of the six days of filming. [I had] second-degree burns, my nose [got] broken by a two-by-four landing on it from explosions. Let me tell you something, it was a lot of fun, it’s really very simple. It was a fantastic show to do, everything was as great doing as you see it on television. The only two horrible things: It was very dangerous and [I had] a costume that was not a lot of fun to wear. Man was not built for tights.

Holy health and safety, Batman! Although there’s a certain charm to Ward putting “getting blown up by explosions” and “I had to wear tights” on an equal level of discomfort, thankfully his injuries didn’t end up being too severe. After all, he’d spend a few more seasons getting attacked by Gotham’s finest rogues on the show. You can check out the rest of the interview at the link below.

