Image: GVN

The entire point of having a tricked-out doomsday bunker is being able to survive, but in the latest clip from director Nathaniel Atcheson’s upcoming film Domain, the lucky few survivors of the apocalypse are quickly realizing they’re not as safe as they think they are.

In Domain, a group of humans are weathering the end times (courtesy of a devastating pandemic) in the relative safety of their bunkers. They’re not physically connected, but they’re are all linked digitally, allowing for the survivors to communicate through their computers. These people are guaranteed 70 years of virus-free living in their subterranean hideouts, but this exclusive clip gives us a glimpse of the danger that being confined is going to present for them:

Domain hits theaters September 28.