Everyone loves classic musicals. Music Man. Singin’ in the Rain. That one episode of Buffy.

That episode, “Once More, With Feeling,” which either beat or created the trend of every primetime TV show having a musical episode, depending on who you ask, is finally getting a proper release on vinyl, after almost ten years. The release, courtesy of Mondo, will be the first time the original cast recording of the episode has gotten such treatment. It’ll feature new artwork, too, and liner notes from Joss Whedon, which may or may not be a good thing depending on your feelings about the man in 2019.

This announcement comes courtesy of Consequences of Sound, and you can click through to get a look at what the art will look like. It’s very classic.

The vinyl will go on sale March 20th at noon central time, via Mondo’s website. It’ll probably sell out super quick, so be warned.

The vinyl is timed to just around the show’s 22nd anniversary, and is an odd companion to the other special event commemorating that anniversary. Blood and good tunes; isn’t that what Buffy’s all about?