In a move that should be concerning for vampires everywhere, Buffy is coming back, According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is in the works at 20th Century Fox, with creator Joss Whedon attached to executive produce. What may be weirdest is that this is not news that came from Comic-Con.

Monica Owusu-Breen, whose previous writing credits include Alias, Charmed, and Agents of SHIELD, is on board to write the new take on the character. The report also indicates that, while no casting decisions have been made yet, the plan is to cast Buffy as a black woman, with emphasis placed on a diverse cast in general, according to sources that spoke to THR.

Still in development, the new Buffy also has Gail Berman, Joe Earley, Franz Kazui, and Kaz Kazui on board in production roles. There’s no network as of yet, and pitching for the series will begin later this summer.

Rumors of a Buffy reboot have been floating around for a while, with Fox CEO Gary Newman mentioning its potential for a revival as recently as March, calling it “our most ripe show for a remake.” Apparently, others, including Joss Whedon, agreed with him. No word yet on when we might see the new and questionably improved Buffy, but we’ll certainly keep you posted.