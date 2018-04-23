Image: Dreamworks Animation

Netflix announced today that it’s teaming up with Dreamworks Animation to create a spinoff show based on the popular feature film franchise, The Fast and the Furious. Hint: It’s about family.

The series is said to be built around Dom Toretto’s teenage cousin Tony, who is also very good at doing superhuman things with very expensive cars. There’s no date given for the series launch but here’s the official description:

Teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination. Tim Hedrick (DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien) will serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is also executive produced by Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz and Chris Morgan who also serve as producers on the live-action Fast & Furious franchise.

It’s a safe bet that young Tony will also have his own crew of elite, teenage drivers that will help him take out the bad guys. With Diesel executive-producing, one wonders if he or any other F&F regulars will be showing up in character for cameos.