Image: DC Comics

Batman: Gotham By Gaslight premiered this weekend, and with one animated adaptation of an Elseworlds story down, Bruce Timm already has another one in mind.

Talking to Comicbook.com, Timm, an animation legend who served as an executive producer on Gotham By Gaslight and who plays a major role in DC’s animated films in general, said that the story he’d most like to tackle next is Superman: Red Son. According to Comicbook.com, Timm went on to acknowledge that the possibility of this actually happening depends on whether or not Gotham By Gaslight, DC’s first animated film based on an Elseworlds comic story, succeeds.

Superman: Red Son, written by Mark Millar with Dave Johnson and Killian Plunkett on art, tells the story of a world where young Kal-El’s ship lands not in Kansas but in the Soviet Union, leading to the Kryptonian becoming the hero of the USSR instead of a champion of “truth, justice, and the American way.”

It’s a fondly remembered Elseworlds story to a lot of people, regularly ranking as a fan favorite. I mostly just remember it for Russian!Batman’s amazing winter hat.

Image: DC Comics

Batman: Gotham By Gaslight had its fancy premiere this weekend, and will be out digitally on January 23rd, with a Blu-Ray release following on February 6th. If Timm gets his Red Son wish, we’ll let you know.