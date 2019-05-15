Photo: Starz

The Cruella de Vil origin movie adds another familiar face. M. Night Shyamalan teases a genre bent to his next movie. The Mortal Kombat movie is heading down under. Plus, more production quibbles for Bond 25, Supergirl’s Lex Luthor heads to the White House, and more clips from The Dead Don’t Die. Spoilers now!



The Evil Dead

In a recent interview with the Inqusitir, Bruce Campbell revealed more entries in the Evil Dead franchise are in development, but without his involvement as Ash.

I’m still doing video games… I’m doing voices for Ash. I’m just not going to grovel in the blood anymore... ...They’re going to see different versions, they’re going to be seeing more Evil Dead, too. We’re not done with the Evil Dead saga, more stories to tell.

Cruella

Emma Thompson is now in talks to star alongside Emma Stone in Cruella, a new film exploring the secret origins of Cruella de Vil from I, Tonya director, Craig Gillespie. [Variety]

Bond 25

Salt shaker at the ready, but British tabloid The Sun alleges that production has temporarily halted on Bond 25 after Daniel Craig “slipped and fell quite awkwardly” while filming one of his final scenes in Jamaica. But Variety updates that by saying he’ll likely be back within a week.

Free Guy

Meanwhile, production has officially begun on Free Guy, the upcoming Ryan Reynolds comedy in which a non-playable character in a video game gains sentience. [Coming Soon]

Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Project

M. Night Shyamalan revealed he’s working on a new film with a “fun, sci-fi bent” on Twitter.

Akira

Discussing Film alleges Taikia Waititi’s live-action Akira begins production this July.

Mortal Kombat

Meanwhile, reporter Claire Campbell revealed production on the new Mortal Kombat movie begins this month in South Australia.

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus!

Netflix has also confirmed the Invader Zim movie is titled Enter the Florpus! and will see release this summer.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Iron Man casts a long shadow over Peter Parker in the latest poster. [Coming Soon]

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Coming Soon also has a new set of banners for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Click through to see the rest.

Aladdin

Genie makes Aladdin a prince in the latest TV spot.

The Dead Don’t Die

Adam Driver and Bill Murray have a difficult time against the zombified Carol Kane in a new red band trailer for The Dead Don’t Die.

Focus Features has also released two short clips.





Van Helsing

Deadline reports Battlestar Galactica and Lucifer’s Tricia Helfer will play Count Dracula this season on Syfy’s Van Helsing. Long may the new Lord of the Night reign.

Siren

Good news! Freeform has renewed Siren for a third season. [Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Lex Luthor takes over the White House in photos from the “The Quest for Peace,” the season four finale of Supergirl. Head over to Coming Soon for more.

Black Mirror

Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II face off in a new photo from Entertainment Weekly. The new trailer dropped early this morning.

Runaways

Production has also recently begun on the third season of Marvel’s Runaways.

neXT



Finally, John Slattery warns against the dangers of artificial intelligence in the first trailer for neXT.

