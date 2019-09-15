Image: Joe Bennett, Ruy José, and Paul Mounts (Marvel Comics), Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

If you’ve been trying to pay attention to whatever in god’s now-ungodly-name is going on in the UK right now over the nightmare that is Brexit, recently you’ve heard about some bizarre, arcane parliamentary terminology. Prorogation! The Speaker! The Black Rod! Boris Johnson! Well, here’s one new term you probably don’t need explaining: The Hulk.



Yes, recently-elevated Prime Minister Boris Johnson—best known before his current position as unelected leader of the United Kingdom for being an absolute wanker—has decided that his latest way to connect with the increasingly politically ostracized youths is to invoke Marvel Comics. That he did so in an interview with a newspaper, specifically The Mail on Sunday, is probably not the best way to target said youths, but hey, the kids! They like the Marvel movies and not being part of the European Union, right?

Right?

Anyway, yes. Here is the ostensible leader of a nation telling the press that, should he be confronted by the UK Parliament’s recently-ratified legal action to prevent the UK facing the political equivalent of shitting its own pants with a no-deal Brexit—currently set to happen with thematic appropriateness on All Hallow’s Eve itself, October 31—that he would become Bruce Banner, break the surly bonds of his enemies, and Hulk out.

Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them. Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be—and that is the case for this country. We will come out on 31 October and we will get it done. The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets.

This would require literally breaking the law—legal experts have advised Johnson could even face prison time for doing so. But since when did skirting the law ever stop the Hulk from carving a path of titanic destruction? Oh wait, right, he’s a goddamn comic book character. And these days is actually scary smart, whether that’s on screen or in the books themselves.

Clearly, the same can’t be said for Boris Johnson.

