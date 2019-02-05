Image: David Marquez (Marvel Comics)

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Taiki Waititi torpedoes those Guardians of the Galaxy 3 rumors. Stargirl casts some intriguing villains. The Riverdale spinoff is already adding some supporting stars from its sister series. Ryan Murphy is pondering a potential return to Scream Queens. Plus, even more Birds of Prey set pictures. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement





Kitty Pryde

Brian Michael Bendis confirmed the Kitty Pryde solo movie is still moving forward (for now) on Twitter.

Advertisement

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2

THR reports all four of the original film’s teenage stars—Ser’Darius Blain, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner—are officially confirmed to return for the sequel.

Advertisement

Last Night in Soho

According to Variety, Anya Taylor-Joy has signed on to star in Edgar Wright’s upcoming psychological horror movie, now officially titled Last Night in Soho.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Speaking at yesterday’s FX TCA, Taika Waititi cast aside rumors that he could direct the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

For me, those are James [Gunn]’s films. Going into something like that with his stamp all over his films, would be like going into someone’s house and saying ‘Hey, I’m your new dad, and this is how we make peanut butter sandwiches now. It feels kind of awkward.

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Birds of Prey, Or, the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Just Jared has several dozen set photos of Harley Quinn showing off her leg tattoos.

Advertisement

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is torn between two worlds on a new poster from Marvel Studios’ official Twitter.

Advertisement

Hobbs & Shaw

Coming Soon has four new character posters from the Fast & Furious spinoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dumbo

Dumbo is locked in an existential staring contest on a new poster from the film’s official Twitter.

Advertisement

The Prodigy

Bloody-Disgusting also has a “retro” poster for Nicholas McCarthy’s latest, The Prodigy.

Advertisement

Child’s Play

Speaking of, Bloody-Disgusting has a teaser poster for the Child’s Play trailer coming this Friday (and in a brilliant piece of killer doll/killer child cross-promotion, attached to all prints of The Prodigy).

Advertisement

And in related news, Tim Matheson (!) introduces the Buddi doll in a new viral video from the Kaslan Corporation.



Happy Death Day 2 U

Tree unmasks the new Babyface in the latest clip from Happy Death Day 2 U.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Hiccup sports fireproof armor in a new clip from the How to Train Your Dragon finale.

Stargirl

Deadline reports Meg DeLacy has joined the cast of Stargirl as Cindy Burman, “Blue Valley High’s most popular student… and its most feared. Secretly the daughter of Dragon King (played by Nelson Lee), a longtime enemy of the Justice Society of America, Cindy is determined to follow in her father’s footsteps.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Jake Austin Walker has been cast in a currently undisclosed role.

Locke & Key



Laysla De Oliveira has joined the cast as Dodge, “a beautiful, unpredictable and sinister demon in human form that torments the Locke family” while Kevin Alves joins as Javi, “the colorful life of the party who doesn’t take life too seriously.”

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Katy Keene

TV Line reports Riverdale’s Ashleigh Murray will play a future-flung incarnation of Josie McCoy in the proposed Katy Keene spinoff.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery

Netflix has released a promo for this week’s episode, “An Obol for Charon.”



Advertisement

Scream Queens

Ryan Murphy revealed he’s currently mulling a Scream Queens revival on Instagram.

Advertisement

Arrow

Team Arrow take on a serial killer in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Star City Slayer.”

Black Lightning

Meanwhile, Jennifer might explode in the trailer for next week’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Secrets: Chapter Three: Pillar of Fire.”



The Walking Dead

Finally, Daryl crossbows a few zombies on a picturesque, covered bridge in a new clip from the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead, “Adaptation.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.