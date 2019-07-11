Image: Image Comics

Bryan K. Vaughan’s time-traveling adventure Paper Girls was just given a series commitment by Amazon.

According to Deadline, the streaming service has teamed up with Legendary Entertainment and Plan B to make a series based on the comic, co-created by Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. Stephany Folsom, a writer on Toy Story 4 (as well as Star Wars Resistance!), will lead the adaptation.

The comic follows four girls from 1988 who suddenly find themselves in the middle of a war being waged between time travelers. Here’s a review we wrote of the series last year

This all sounds awesome—but when it comes to Bryan K. Vaughan properties being turned into live-action adaptations, we’ve learned to be very cautious with our excitement. Even Y: the Last Man, probably his most famous property (Saga is right up there though), couldn’t be made into a movie no matter how many people tried, and even when a pilot was shot for TV, that project hit a major roadblock (though that may be changing.) So...we’ll see. But hopefully, Paper Girls gets the adaptation it deserves.

