Brian K. Vaughan Is Resurrecting Another Sci-Fi Classic

Get ready to return to the 25th century! Image : NBC

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Chris Evans has joined Adam McKay’s asteroid disaster movie at Netflix. The Green Hornet and Kato reboot has found its writer. NBC has tapped a female-focused take on Zorro. Plus, good news for The Handmaid’s Tale, what’s to come on Star Trek: Discovery, and were-folks fight Santas. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Don’t Look Up



Deadline reports Chris Evans is the latest to join the cast of Don’t Look Up—Adam McKay’s asteroid disaster movie for Netflix—in a currently undisclosed role.

Advertisement

The Green Hornet and Kato



According to The Wrap, David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Spider-Man) has been hired to write The Green Hornet reboot.

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $218 at Backmarket Use the promo code Kinja2020

Buck Rogers



TV Line reports Brian K. Vaughn has been hired to write a Buck Rogers television series for Legendary Entertainment. Don Murphy, Susan Montford, and Flint Dille are attached to produce.

Advertisement

Zorro

A female-lead Zorro television series is also moving forward at NBC from Robert Rodriguez and Sofia Vergara. Deadline reports the series follows “Sola Dominguez, an underground artist who fights for social justice as a contemporary version of the mythical Zorro. Her life is threatened by several criminal organizations after she exposes them.”

Advertisement

Cursed

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder will star in Cursed, an upcoming supernatural comedy from The Safdie Brothers (Uncut Gems) following “a pair of newlyweds who co-star on a ‘problematic’ HGTV series and are trying to start a family — if only an alleged curse weren’t seriously messing with their marriage.” [TV Line]

Advertisement

Craig Banyon, P.I.

Deadline reports Shane Black is developing an animated series at Fox based on James Mullaney’s Craig Banyon, P.I. novels. The series follows the supernatural adventures of Banyon, “an alcoholic ex-cop and current private investigator, as he solves cases in an alternate noir, otherworldly reality.”

Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale



The Handmaid’s Tale has been officially renewed for a fifth season.

Advertisement

Legacies

A new promo confirms Legacies returns January 21 on the CW.

Star Trek: Discovery

More mirror universe shenanigans are afoot in both the trailer — and a clip — from “Terra Firma, Part 2" next week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Creepshow

Finally, a support group for therianthropes is forced to defend themselves against an onslaught of murderous Santas in the trailer for this year’s Creepshow Holiday Special.

Banner art by Jim Cooke