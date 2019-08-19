Photo: A24

Massively important political controversies tend to inspire some damn fine art and that seems to be happening for director Ben Wheatley.

The man behind cult films like High Rise, Sightseers, Kill List, and Free Fire is writing and directing a new show called Generation Z. It was commissioned by Channel 4 in the UK and it will focus on a group of teenagers who have to battle the residents of a local retirement home when a toxic substance turns them into zombies. A company called the Forge is producing.

“I’m excited to be working with Channel 4 and the Forge,” Wheatley told the Hollywood Reporter, which reported the news. “Generation Z is my first original created TV project and I couldn’t think of better partners.”

Of course, there’s more to it than that. Besides the generational battle, which is a not-so-subtle metaphor for the Brexit debate, the toxic substance comes from the military, which surely breeds not just some kind of cover-up, but another foe for the teens at the center of the story.

No word on when the show will make it to air but it’s expected to go into production in 2020 and, of course, will air on Channel 4 first.

