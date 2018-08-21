Photo: FX

Brendan Fraser, star of The Mummy, George of the Jungle, and Encino Man, is joining the DC Universe. The actor has been cast as Robotman on the upcoming DC streaming show, Doom Patrol.

According to Deadline, Fraser will provide the voice for the character, who was once known as race car driver Cliff Steele. After a horrible car accident, Steele’s mind was transferred into a robot body and he became Robotman. Frasier will also play Steele in flashbacks, but actor Riley Shanahan will be the body of Robotman when he’s on screen.

Fraser was once one of the biggest stars in the world but took a step back from the spotlight several years ago. An excellent GQ profile earlier this year revealed the actor was sexually assaulted and that put an understandable cloud over his life. However, he’s since been working more and more, with key roles on The Affair, Trust, Condor, and now, Doom Patrol.

Doom Patrol will be executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Jeremy Carver, and Sarah Schechter. It’ll debut in 2019 on the upcoming DC Universe streaming service. For more info on that, visit this link.