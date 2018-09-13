Photo: Jesse Grant / Stringer (Getty Images)

[Insert statement about Westworld here], bitch!



Deadline is reporting that Aaron Paul—best known for his role in Breaking Bad as the put-upon Jesse Pinkman (and let’s not forget the lovable Todd from BoJack Horseman)—has joined the cast of Westworld’s third season. Whether Paul will appear as a host, park attendee, Delos employee, or something else entirely remains to be seen—there are no details about his character, but Deadline believes the role will see him credited as a series regular.

So it’s over to you in the comments to speculate as to just how Paul could fit into the Westworld universe! You’ve got a while to do it though: Westworld won’t return to HBO until 2019.