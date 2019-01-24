Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Lost Boys

Do you still believe? The CW does.



Over two years since it first revealed that it was producing a show based on the beloved 1987 vampire movie—from Veronica Mars and iZombie’s Rob Thomas—Variety now reports that the CW has officially ordered a pilot for the show. I mean, really, what is just one more show about young vampires on the CW?

Joining The Lost Boys in the latest roster of pilot orders is a Riverdale spinoff from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi—a musical dramedy about Archie Comics character Katy Keene (and three other undisclosed Archie characters) trying to make a name for herself beyond the truly bonkers borders of Riverdale in New York City. And, not to be confused with the upcoming movie, there’s the latest attempt to turn young mystery-solver Nancy Drew into a TV series—about the 18-year-old being embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation just before her graduation—from Noga Landau, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage.

Beyond the realm of genre TV, there’s also a pilot for a potential Jane the Virgin spinoff, all of which now join Batwoman in the CW’s slate of potential new shows. Bats, vampires, and more Riverdale shenanigans? Don’t mind if we do!

