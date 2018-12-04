Photo: Colleen Hayes (NBC)

The best sitcom on TV will return for more surreal ethics dilemmas, shrimp-cocktail feasts, Bad Janets, Jacksonville Jaguars shout-outs, and oddly plausible afterlife scenarios because NBC’s The Good Place just got renewed for a fourth season.

Deadline reported the news just a bit ago. The prospect of a fourth season is exciting for multiple reasons—but the biggest one is a chance to see how the endlessly clever, constantly-evolving show will reinvent itself yet again. What began in season one as a story about Eleanor, a very morally compromised woman (played by Kristen Bell) who dies and accidentally finds herself in “The Good Place”—even though she definitely should’ve been sent the other direction—has repeatedly flipped its premise, with big reveals pulling back the curtain on The Good Place’s celestial setting multiple times, and then bringing its human characters back to life to confront even more weirdness on Earth in season three.

Advertisement

If you’ve been keeping up (the first new episode in several weeks finally airs this Thursday), you know another huge change is coming. What will season four hold? We have no idea and we’re so glad we’ll get a chance to spend more time with the Brainy Bunch. The Soul Squad. Or whatever The Good Place’s stellar ensemble cast—which also includes Ted Danson as a reformed demon—morphs into next. Tarantula squids for everyone!

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.